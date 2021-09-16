Challenges at the Regional Front

It will be unwise to deal with the rapidly evolving regional developments through an isolated approach. Islamabad’s recent modus-operandi seems much better and well-orchestrated as compared to the flawed ways of past rulers!

Improved and non-apologetic diplomatic communication has compelled the world to listen to the view of Pakistan about the post-withdrawal situation in Afghanistan. Though the internal situation of Afghanistan is dominating the optics at the moment, the challenges lying ahead for Pakistan have multiple deep roots. Internally stable, economically prosperous and politically unified Pakistan can handle all looming threats in a befitting manner. This fact is well understood by the arch-rival neighbour across the eastern border who never misses an opportunity to exploit the faultlines of Pakistan. What is transpiring now from Afghanistan is still in the evolving phase.

Whatever form it takes, Pakistan has to be cautiously relevant with future developments amid understandable serious security implications. The world seems deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan. So is the case with all regional stakeholders as is evident from enhanced diplomatic activities taking place in the post-withdrawal scenario. Eventually, Pakistan’s significant contributions towards the Afghan peace process and the recent evacuation efforts are being acknowledged by international and regional players. The present scenario offers a unique combination of challenges and opportunities for Pakistan. Correct assessment of challenges emanating from inbuilt fault lines and policy gaps will enable the decision-making quarters to apply the much-needed course corrections. Multiple interconnected issues enumerated ahead merit special attention for the formulation of a well-thought-out national policy framework. First, the Indian hostile approach toward Pakistan and the sponsorship of hardcore terrorist groups is an undeniable reality.

Terrorist attacks on Pakistan by Afghanistan-based Indian proxies during past regimes must be exposed at all forums. Second, the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir, coupled with inhuman atrocities against unarmed peaceful civilians, is the core issue threatening regional peace. Forced burial of Syed Ali Geelani under unjustified curfew and communication blackout to be exposed at all credible forums.

Third, the existence of anti-Pakistan terrorist groups on Afghan soil with impunity is another red line for Islamabad. These groups are involved in numerous heinous attacks on Pak civilians, state security officials and national assets, primarily, at the behest of Indian hostile state actors. Similar concerns exist among regional players—China, Russia, and Iran—about the use of Afghan soil by foreign-funded terrorist groups. Nothing can improve in the region until the elimination of terrorist groups nurtured by hostile elements on Afghan soil.

Fourth, Pakistan is striving hard on the economic front to gain sustainable stability. The politicisation of the FATF forum by India for economic strangulation of Pakistan needs no further evidence after the open confession of its external affairs minister reported on media. The unjustified tendency of handing over a fresh “Do More” list to Pakistan at the FATF forum despite significant positive progress is a clear reflection of a biased approach. Pakistan needs to break this economic trap by taking on board reliable players like China, Turkey, Qatar, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia and KSA.

Fifth, the CPEC holds significant importance in Pakistan’s future economic pursuits. The growing rift between the US and China has started impacting the geopolitical landscape of South Asia and Asia pacific. The CPEC and Chinese strategic agreement with Iran have potentially irked the US to a great extent. While transforming the Quad alliance into a formidable anti-China forum, the US will not be easily ignoring the smooth ingress of Beijing in Afghanistan with Pakistan in full support. Pakistan should formulate a cohesive plan to avert the possible fall-outs of the possible US-China conflict shaping up in the neighbourhood.

Sixth, engagement with the Taliban or any future interim Afghan government should be at the state level through a properly debated institutionalised mechanism. At the moment, internal political consensus on Afghan policy is missing like it never exists on many important national issues. The ruling party and mainstream political parties are equally responsible for this serious gap in the policy formulation mechanism. Government, being the main stakeholder, should endeavour to build consensus on matters of national security by leaving aside petty political differences. Flaws in policy formulation and strategy will surely hurt the entire state in future irrespective of the political affiliations.

Seventh, hostile elements, especially India, have persistently attacked Pakistan with the weapons of fake news and fabricated media campaigns. A few months back, an Indian state-sponsored fake news project was unearthed in the EU Disinfo Lab report. Unfortunately, New Delhi failed to learn any lessons out of shameless exposure and continued fake propaganda with more vigour, especially after the ouster of the Ghani regime. Besides shrouding human rights violations in IIOJK with false propagation of cross-border terrorism allegations on Pakistan, the fake news industry of New Delhi has now got a new project in the form of Afghanistan. The rise of the Taliban has severely damaged the nerves of Indian media. Fictional stories are being aired comprising video game clips to demonise the Taliban as close allies of Pakistan and China. Such hostile targeted media campaigns warrant effective counter-response at the state level. Pakistan is striving hard to stabilise the region by taking on board all stakeholders. Collective wisdom should be applied to sum up the accumulative impact of multiple threats looming over Pakistan. A consensus-based policy framework will surely enable Pakistan to adopt a better strategic course.

