Kate Middleton, Prince William wishes Prince Harry on his 37th birthday

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton wished the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry on his 37th birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously to wish Prince Harry a very happy birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

Prince William is two years older than brother Harry, who was born on 15 September 1984. Growing up, the royal brothers shared an incredibly close bond, both attending Eton College and serving in the military.The royal couple also shared a lovely throwback photo of the Duke of Sussex on his birthday.

The Cambridges weren’t the only royals to send birthday wishes to Harry. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh wrote on the royal family’s account: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!”