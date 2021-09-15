SC rejects appeal challenging CEC’S nomination

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) has reprobated the petition opposing the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Daily Times reported.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial led a two-member bench to hear the petition moved by advocate Ali Azeem Afridi.

While giving his remarks, Justice Bandial said that a constitutional amendment cannot be challenged and asked the applicant to produce evidence which serving judges are working in the ECP. So the appeal was declared impalpable as the allegations posed by the Registrar Office of the Supreme Court could not be removed by the applicant.

Earlier, Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi moved the petition against the appointment of the present CEC, Sikander Sultan Raja. He had approached the Supreme Court (SC) after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) rejected his similar petition last year in September.

He lamented a constitutional amendment that allowed the appointment of a retired senior civil servant or a technocrat as the chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan. He pleaded to the court to declare the current CEC’s appointment unconstitutional.

On January 27, 2020, Sikandar Sultan Raja was elected as the chief election commissioner (CEC).