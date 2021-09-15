JS Bank launches open-banking API at Pakistan’s largest Hackathon

JS Bank is partnering with Pakistani tech startup Remotebase to launch an open-banking API at the Remotebase Hackfest, Pakistan’s largest hackathon. Remotebase Hackfest, powered by JS Bank and co-hosted by Ejad Labs, will be a coding event like no other.

JS Bank is all set to incorporate the digital revolution in the banking industry with the primary goal to deliver a pioneering customer experience through the use of technology by empowering the tech-driven culture.

As specified by Noman Azhar, CDO of JS Bank: “Remotebase Hackfest intends to build a stage to encounter challenges and learn from them, to explore advancement of technology that encourages digital revolution, and to transform the future of banking, all while promoting entrepreneurship. JS Bank intends to support their efforts and help them achieving the heights.”

The prize pool alone is over PKR 2,500,000, along with prizes such as FAANG mentorships, iPhones, and MacBooks. Along with the first, second, and third prizes, there are multiple award categories such as Best Designed Project, Most Functional Project, Best Written Code, Audiences’ Choice, and Investors’ Award.

Partakers will code, deploy and pitch their idea to judges, speakers, and venture capitalists from all over the world.

JS Bank will present three of the many stimulating and comprehensive challenges for participants based on open-banking API.

Remotebase Hackfest 2021 is powered by JS Bank Limited and Co-hosted by Ejad Labs. The event is sponsored by tech giants and tech-driven startups, like Redis and Swvl.

As stated by Qasim Asad Salam, CEO of Remotebase: “The collaborative initiative between JS Bank and Remotebase, through Hackfest, will help inspire the best tech talent by giving them a chance to unlock innovative business models. The future is all about digitalization and building a technology-driven society.”

Remotebase Hackfest will be a weekend-long event, starting on 17th September and ending on 19th September 2021. Participation at the event is free of charge, but registration is compulsory. Developers, coders, designers, and project managers are urged to apply as teams.

Talha Masood, CTO of Remotebase said: “While at the Hackathon, please don’t try and think out of the box. Think of what you could do with the box and the possibilities would be endless.”

If you are enthusiastic about technology and want to showcase your talent, apply at hackfest.remotebase.com.