K-Electric launches Whatsapp service for customer convenience

K-Electric continues to leverage technology and digitisation in its business operations with a focus on enhancing customer experience and offering them greater convenience. Another milestone was achieved in this regard as KE became the first power utility to launch a WhatsApp Service for residential customers in Karachi and adjoining areas.

The 24/7 service has been launched to provide consumers a hassle-free experience with real-time responses. The fully automated service can be used to lodge technical or billing complaints, obtain duplicate bills as well as income tax certificates, and download the forms for new connections along with a checklist of required documents.

Business operations around the world were impacted with the advent of COVID-19, causing a radical shift towards Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC)including internet and mobile banking for payments and e-commerce transactions. Reports estimate that phone ownership increased by as much as 10% during 2020, with some estimates noting that almost 77% of utility bills across Pakistan were being paid online. In the fiscal year FY20-FY21, K-Electric also noted an increase in ADC usage, corresponding to an increase of approximately PKR 7.4 billion in bill payments. With WhatsApp becoming a mainstream communication tool, it provides a substantial opportunity to connect with customers in real-time.

The WhatsApp service has been launched with the support of Infobip, a global leader in omnichannel communication offering a suite of tools for advanced customer engagement and support. KE and Infobip signed anMoU in July of 2021 to roll out the service to consumers.