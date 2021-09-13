Khurram Laghari granted bail in ‘sexual harassment’ case

Lahore: On Monday session court granted interim bail to PTI’s MPA Khurrum Laghari in sexual harassment and blackmailing case, a sessions court in Lahore granted interim bail to him in lieu of surety Rs50, 000 following Amina Yaqub, the petitioner, pardoned the MPA.

She told the court that she has no objection if the court approves the bail of MPA Khurrum since both of them have reached a settlement. She said, “I am no more interested in pursuing this case further.”

Amina had got registered a case against the PTI MPA for sexually harassing and blackmailing her.