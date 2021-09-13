Journey of real development has begun in Punjab: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that negative politics is worthless in front of public service, honesty and transparency. People cannot be served through merely lip service.

The chief minister said during the last three years incumbent government focused on deliverance instead of making tall claims and chanting hollow slogans. He reiterated that the journey of real development has been started in Punjab will remain continue. He said those who are obstructing the journey of development are the enemies of the people. These elements, during their tenures, squandered the national resources mercilessly.

He said that only the circumstances of these people changes but the condition of the people remained the same. Some areas were intentionally ignored in the previous regimes but the incumbent government presented the vision of composite development. Usman Buzdar said the PDM, which was trying to destabilize the country, has itself in a state of anarchy.

He further stated that PDM also tried to make political point scoring on sensitive issues. Those who are criticizing the government just for the sake of criticism should also look into their conscience. Such elements have been left behind and a new Pakistan is moving ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent a bouquet to famous comedian and actor Umar Sharif who is under-treatment at Aga Khan Hospital Karachi and expressed well wishes and prayed for his early recovery. The Chief Minister said that Omar Sharif is an asset of Pakistan, who gave a new dimension to the comedy. May Allah grant Omar Sharif complete health.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulates Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on winning gold medal constantly five times in a row in World Beach Wrestling Series and termed his a pride for a nation. The Chief Minister said that Inam Butt has exhibited outstanding performance and professional abilities and bring the laurels home by defeating the Azerbaijani wrestler in the final round. Usman Buzdar termed the success of Inam Butt as a victory for Pakistan. The nation is proud of players like Inam Butt. Usman Buzdar said that I pray for more achievements of Inam Butt.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in some cities in different accidents due to heavy rains. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and directed the administration of the concerned districts to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. Usman Buzdar said that he is deeply aggrieved over the loss of precious human lives in these accidents and the Punjab government equally shares the grief of hires of the deceased.