Angola opp protests ‘unfair’ poll law reforms

Hundreds of opposition supporters marched in the Angolan capital Luanda on Saturday to protest against poll law amendments they say will undermine general elections next year.

President Joao Lourenco this week implemented a bill to centralise vote counting rather than tally them at each municipality and province — a move critics fear will reduce transparency. All opposition MPs either abstained or voted against the reform, but had little sway in a parliament dominated by the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). The main opposition party UNITA — the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola — organised Saturday’s march to demand “free and fair elections”.