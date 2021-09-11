Amitabh Bachchan shares a rare photo

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a photo to Instagram that brings back memories of his time in the 1970s by showing himself with a group of legendary Bollywood actors Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Jeetendra.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about the 1970s by sharing a rare black-and-white image from his youth collection. This picture portrays all the luminaries engaged in a heated discussion at a celebration.

With a picture to accompany his words, he writes, “Jeetendra .. Dharmendra .. Prem Chopra .. Shatrughan Sinha .. and moi ..

aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain ..

आजकल ऐसे जमघट बहुत कम देखने को मिलते हैं ।

For them who are Devanagari challenged 😂”

Within a few hours of its posting, the picture garnered more than 2,000,000 likes.