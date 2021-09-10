The world got no other option other than accepting new reality in Afghanistan: Pakistani FM

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, during a press conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the world has no other option except to accept the new reality in Afghanistan and work for its stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that if we leave Afghanistan alone, the outcome would be destructive and far-reaching. He further said that every approach of putting pressure on the Taliban has been failed so we need to see Afghanistan from a new perspective other than blaming it for the previous sins.

While talking about the evacuation flights from Kabul that started on Thursday after the US withdrawal on August 30, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this safe passage is in accord with the demand of the Europeans and added: “We need to encourage the Taliban to stay on course”.

Qureshi asked the international community to play a positive role in Afghanistan’s economic recovery and stability. He criticized the warmongers who don’t want intra-afghan dialogue to conclude.

“We have to save Afghanistan from the situation of [a] humanitarian crisis,” Qureshi said. He said that freezing the Afghan funds will never revive the economy of a war-torn country.

The Spanish foreign minister wished a deep desire to work closely with Pakistan and other regional countries to help the Afghan people. He said both Pakistan and Spain want stability, peace in Afghanistan and condemn any anti-human act against its people. He said we want humanitarian assistance to reach the Afghan people.

Referring to the human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Albares said that the European Union respects human rights around the world.