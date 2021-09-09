FPCCI represents Pakistan in SCO Business Council Meeting

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president and SCO Business Council Pakistan chairman Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo addressed the SCO Business Council Board Meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Presidents/chairmen of all member countries (India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan) were present at the meeting.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo raised the issues of economic, trade, and investment liberalization within the powerful bloc of SCO. He also highlighted the economic and commercial potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo commended the SCO Business Council’s efforts to build bilateral, regional, and multilateral links and connectivity to maximize the benefits of regional trade through economic blocs. He praised the organizer for putting on the multinational high-profile event and bringing together eight countries.

Veteran business leader and convener of International Forums at FPCCI Amjad Rafi appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry discussed the Global Challenges of Migration Processes in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic within the SCO: Problems and Prospects in International Conference on Migration.

On the sideline of the other events like International Conference on Cooperation and Exchange of Experiences between the Leading Cities/Capitals of SCO under Smart City held wherein Mr. Shahid Ahmed Khan, Director FS&R (Pvt) Ltd gave a presentation on Smart City of Pakistan (Lahore and Islamabad) which are ECO-Friendly Venture in the Future. While in Round Table was centered on supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in SCO, Mr. Zubair Hyder Sheikh, President and CEO Lumina Consulting Services Pvt Ltd gave a presentation on Issues of support and development of Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises within the SCO.

All meetings and conferences within the program were centered on tangible economic and social cooperation between the member countries of SCO. Round Table was centered on supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in SCO, and it was suggested that MSMEs in the member countries may be promoted through support mechanisms in the realms of access to finance, regulatory protections, and cooperation among the member countries; as MSMEs are the real engine of growth coupled with employment generation.

FPCCI is looking forward to enhanced trade and investment within SCO and forging a formidable economic alliance for mutual prosperity and development of the member nations.