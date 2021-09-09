Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Aesha Mukherjee

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha have decided to part ways after eight years of marriage, the latter confirmed via an Instagram post. Dhawan tied the knot eight years ago with Melbourne-based boxer, Aesha Mukherjee, on October 12, 2012. The left-handed Indian batsman had adopted two daughters from Mukherjee’s previous marriage. Dhawan and Mukherjee also have a son named Zoravar.Originally from West Bengal, Aesha moved to Australia when she was an eight-year-old. She is also a trained kickboxer and a sports fanatic. Married to an Australian businessman in the past, she had their first child in 2000 and named her Aliyah. Five years later, she gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Rhea.

Ayesha broke the news of her divorce on her new Instagram page named ‘Aesha Mukerji’ on Tuesday as her original profile with the name ‘Ayesha Dhawan’ was deleted from the social media site. In a lengthy Instagram post, Aesha said she was scared when she got divorced the first time and was always worried about letting her parents, friends and close relatives down. “So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary,” she wrote. She went on to say that divorce has taught her a lot about relationships, especially lessons that she can use in her life ahead. Dhawan, who has chosen to remain silent so far over the news, was last seen on-field leading a young Indian side in Sri Lanka in July. Dhawan has been opening for the Indian batsman for almost a decade now and is expected to receive a call-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when India announces their squad in a few days.