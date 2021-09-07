Minar-e-Pakistan incident: court grants physical remand of six suspects

Six suspects involved in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident were presented before the local magistrate court on Monday after which the court granted a three-day physical remand of the suspects to the police. The six suspects were identified by the victim during an identity parade at Lahore’s Camp Jail on September 1. A total of 160 suspects, in groups of 20, were presented before the victim out of which she recognised six of them. All six men were jailed in separate cells, and police had earlier informed that they would be presented before the court for a physical remand. The police had arrested the suspects by tracing them through geo-fencing and face matching technology. The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman in the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14. The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked her.













