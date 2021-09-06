Govt taking steps to raise living standard of people: SACM Baryar

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Punjab Investment Board and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said the government is committed to raising the living standard of people by ensuring early provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps. He was addressing the participants of a dinner, hosted in his honour by Chaudhry Haji Nadeem Gul at Bhalowali. He said development projects would be launched in the next few days in all union councils of PP-38 constituency. He said that ending backwardness of the constituency was his top priority. Ansar Baryar, Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi Gul, Shams Gul, Mudassir Baryar and others were also present.













