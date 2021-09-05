Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament begins in Karachi on 9 September

A total of 14 matches will be played in the four-team Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament that will kick-start the 2021-22 women’s domestic and international cricket season at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday, 9 September.

Blasters led by Sidra Nawaz, Challengers led by Pakistan women’s captain Javeria Khan, Dynamites led by Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, and Strikes led by Kainat Imtiaz will compete in the tournament that will conclude with a day-night final at the National Stadium on Tuesday 21 September.

The Strikers have been added as the fourth team in the rebranded tournament for the first time. With the women’s player pool continuing to increase gradually, the PCB has included Strikers for the upcoming season, a move that is aimed to provide more opportunities for upcoming players to prove their mettle in domestic competitions.

The induction of the fourth team has doubled the total number of the 50-over tournament matches from seven in previous years to 14 this year.

On each of the seven playing days, two matches will be played simultaneously at the main National Stadium ground and the Oval Academy Ground that is a part of the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, located inside the National Stadium arena.

On the seventh and last match-day, a third position play-off will be also be played, the match like the rest of the games will start at 10:00 am while the final will be played from 2:00pm, both these matches will be played on 21 September.

The four squads will assemble in Karachi on Sunday and after clearing their covid tests will start the practice for the tournament on Tuesday, 7 September. The second practice session will be held on 8 September, a day before the commencement of the event.

The tournament will be live-streamed, the details along with the prize money will be shared in the coming week.

Squads for the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Support staff: Waqar Orakzai (Head Coach), Aqil Khan (Assistant Coach), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist) and Fizza Abid (Manager).

Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

Support staff: Waseem Yousafzai (Head Coach), Shakir Qayyum (Assistant Coach), Anjali (Physiotherapist) and Rabail Khalid Hashmat (Manager).

Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Insharah Asad

Support staff: Muhammad Kamran Hussain (Head Coach), Muhammad Ali Niazi (Assistant Coach), Yumna Khan (Physiotherapist) and Asiya Khan (Manager).

Strikers: Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

Support staff: Arshad Khan (Head Coach), Shahid Mehmood (Assistant Coach), Sabrina (Physiotherapist) and Shagufta Bano Qasim (Manager).

Tournament schedule (matches to start at 10 am, final to start at 2 pm):

9 September – Dynamites vs Blasters, National Stadium

Challengers’ vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

11 September –Dynamites vs Challengers, National Stadium

Blasters vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

13 September –Dynamites vs Strikers, National Stadium

Blasters vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground.

15 September – Challengers vs Strikers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Blasters, Oval Academy Ground.

17 September –Blasters vs Strikers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground

19 September –Blasters vs Challengers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground

21 September –Third position play-off, Oval Academy Ground

Final (day and night) National Stadium.