Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab schools from next week: Murad Raas

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas Thursday said that schools in Punjab would be closed from Monday if any educational institute would be failed to produce vaccination certificates of their teachers and other staff.

Talking to PTV news channel, Punjab government has established monitoring teams and they will conduct surprise raids in schools from next week to check the vaccination certificate, adding, Education ministry also decided a decision that students of all education institution would bring their family members’ vaccination certificates.

He said without certificates of their parents as well as siblings above aged 17 would not be allowed to enter the schools, adding, schools without vaccinated teaching staff would shut immediately within 24 hours.

“All teachers, administration and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated till next week”, he added.

He advised public that adherence to SOPs and timely vaccination is the only key to cope with Delta variant, as its likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and worldwide. He mentioned that National Command Operation Center (NCOC) also appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for its effective vaccination drive in schools.

Punjab government was investing more and more in education sector to secure the future of coming generations, he added.

Replying a Question, Punjab government had launched its first online “Roshni Magazine” under the auspices of Education Department South Punjab which is highlighting the creativity of students and cultivates the academic and literary tastes of the teachers.

He said that through this magazine students are getting opportunities to share their articles online, adding, in future various competitions would be held among students taking interests in writing articles.

Replying another query, Raas said that ministry was giving special attention in three various areas including teacher, syllabus and assessment and if it moves in right direction the whole system would be changed.

He said for the promotion of Urdu Punjab government had introduce a program ‘Farogh’.