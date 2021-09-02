Ether climbs to $3,541, bitcoin remains flat amid mixed trading

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Wednesday, with the market capitalisation gaining 0.7 percent to reach $2.2 trillion as of 1240 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, shed 0.40 percent to reach $47,784. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency reached $898.5 billion. However, ethereum (ETH) price jumped 3.28 percent to reach $3,541. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $415 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 5.43 percent to reach $1.21. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $120.6 billion after this increase. Following the suit, the price of cardano (ADA) reached $2.84 with a 1.88 percent increase. Its market capitalisation has reached $91.6 billion after this increase in its price. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) price went up by 1.88 percent to reach $0.284. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $37.1 billion.

According to experts, bitcoin is trending lower, continuing a week-long consolidation as buyers take a breather. The cryptocurrency is down about 2 percent over the past week. Initial support is seen around $46,000.

The consolidation phase has created choppy trading conditions as upside momentum fades over the short-term. The relative strength index (RSI) is rising from oversold levels, keeping buyers active above the $46,000 support level, they said. There is immediate resistance around $48,000 and then $50,000, where buyers have taken profits over the past few weeks, they opined.