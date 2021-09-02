±660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore transmission line achieves commercial operation date

The flagship project under CPEC ±660 kV HVDC Matiari – Lahore Transmission Line has achieved its commercial operation date successfully on 01 Sep 2021 as per agreed timeline between National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC). Prior to its COD, as many as 8 power tests on different voltage levels were performed successfully. The power test include Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore (A1:), Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Matiari (A2:), Mono-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 400 MW each pole) (A:3),Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 800 MW Bi-pole) (A4:), Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5:),Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power (MAP) (A6:), Special Optional Tests (recommended by OE)( A7:). Whereas, the last test i.e Trial Operation (168 hrs) and Capability Demonstration Test (06 hrs) (A8:) has been successfully completed on 18.08.2021. In this regard, a ceremony was held at WAPDA House Lahore, attended by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad and Ms Zhang Lei, President and CEO of PMLTC and other reps from both companies.













