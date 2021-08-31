NA body for pursuance of graft cases against OPHRD officials

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Monday directed the ministry concerned to ensure fast-track finalization of pending inquiry reports against the officials allegedly remained involved in the graft cases.

The panel, which presided over by Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, expressed concern over inordinate delay in finalization of the corruption cases pending in the Departmental Account Committees against the officials and Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for the last several years.

The ministry was asked to finalize inquiry reports against the concerned at the earliest and pursue their cases pending in the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and different courts for adjudication so that culprits could be penalized accordingly.

The committee also showed concern to non-pursuance of the cases of expats involved in petty crimes and languishing in foreign jails due to financial constraints. The ministry was directed to provide them legal assistance after taking up the matter at an appropriate forum so that they could return home at the earliest.

The committee took exception to the discriminatory attitude of the Australian universities towards Pakistani students. The universities were not allowing them for visa or to continue their online studies despite they paid heavy fees, the body noted. The panel observed that the students were incurring huge academic loss due to such discriminatory actions.

The committee said Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Quershi may be requested to take up the issue with his Australian counterpart to find out its amicable solution.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Shahid Ahmed, Sajid Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, Tashfeen Safdar, Syed Javed Husnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.