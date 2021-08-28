Qalam Foundation announces release of ‘Our Idiosyncrasies’

Qalam Foundation is delighted to announce the launching of the book ‘Our Idiosyncrasies’ written by Sanober Irshad.The book is is a collection of twelve humorous flash fiction stories and essays that many South Asians would relate to.

These bite-sized satirical stories give an insight into the values and priorities that motivate and drive the desi community.

Like any other culture, there is a little quirkiness in the desi society, which everyone has experienced in some way or the other. Highlighting many actual incidents through ?ctional characters, Our Idiosyncrasies offers a snapshot into the lives of ordinary people.

The author held a book signing in Islamabad on August 8 to celebrate the success of the book.

“With a delicate balance of social commentary and humour, Irshad’s satirical pieces give readers something to think about while simultaneously keeping them entertained. Our Idiosyncrasies is beautifully crafted, intelligent, and an absolute pleasure to read,” said the

the Lost Chapter, LLC, while reviewing the book.

“These were fun, engaging, interesting, and wonderfully written. The stories come off the pages with visuals in the scenes and a tone to help readers to immerse as they unfold,” international award-winning author Marni MacRae said in another review.

The book is available to purchase online for international readers and in different book stores around Pakistan.