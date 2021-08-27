Shakhtar into Champions League group stage after Monaco own-goal misery

PARIS: Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk dumped Monaco out of the Champions League qualifying round with a 3-2 aggregate win sealed with an extra-time own-goal on Wednesday.Unheralded Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova also made Thursday’s group stage draw as did RB Salzburg of Austria as the play-offs wrapped up.Monaco were left to regret what might have been after two predatory strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder in the first half fired them ahead 2-1 on aggregate.However, a 74th-minute goal from Marloslevelled the game and sent it into extra-time.Then, with just six minutes left on the clock, Monaco defender Rubin Aguilar hung his head in despair after nodding the ball into his own net.Sheriff Tiraspol became the Moldova’s first representative in the group phase with a 0-0 draw in Zagreb after thumping Dinamo 3-0 in the first-leg.No other team from the eastern European state of just 2.6 million people has previously made it into the final 32-team knock-out phase.Austrians RB Salzburg scored two goals in the first ten minutes of their game at Brondby winning 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.













