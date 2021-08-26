Bail granted to six suspects challanged by Noor Mukadam’s father

Noor Muqaddam daughter of ex-Pakistan’s envoy’s murder case has an important development, In Islamabad High Court (IHC) a petition was filed on Thursday, for cancellation of bail granted to five Therapy Workers employees and its owner. In the petition, the decision given by an additional session judge was challenged by Shaukat Muqaddam, father of Noor Muqaddam.

The court while granting bails to the six suspects had ignored the rules set by the Supreme Court (SC). It is argued in the petition since the time of the commission of the crime all of them were present. “Therapy Works employees and the owner had also concealed from the court the facts that had led to the cancellation of bails granted to Zakir Jafar and Asmat Adamji, parents of Zahir Jafar, the main suspect in the case. Furthermore, The petitioner is also being threatened by them. If allowed to remain at large they could cause irreparable loss to the plaintiff, Therefore, it is requested to the court that the verdict given by the additional session judge must be declared null and void and bails granted to the six suspects be canceled so that justice could be done in the murder case,” reads the petition.

It was further revealed in the petition that the facts were also hushed up by the main suspect Zahir regarding injuries caused to one of Therapy Works’ employees, Amjad.