Nick Jonas kicks off Jonas Brothers Tour with cake from wife Priyanka

“This tour will be one to remember,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote to husband Nick Jonas as he prepared to kick off the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour on Friday in Las Vegas

Nick Jonas is back on the road for the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour. The Golden Globe nominee, 28, kicked off the tour in Las Vegas on Friday with a celebratory cake from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “Thanks @priyankachopra you’re the best. Wish you were here,” Nick captioned a photo of the cake on his Instagram Story, decorated with a photo of the brotherly trio and iced with “Congrats.” “I love you baby,” Priyanka wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake. “This tour will be one to remember!” Priyanka, 39, and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur, India, back in July 2018, celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their engagement last month. “My everything 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” she wrote on Instagram with a throwback from their engagement night. The We Can Be Heroes actress opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her husband stay connected while they’re apart, as she’s currently filming her new show Citadel in London. “Nick always says this to me: ‘I’ll always be in your corner.’ He said that to me very early,” she said in January.

“It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, ‘I’m always in your corner. We’re not on different sides of the room.’ And it just changed the way I was talking to him,” Priyanka added. “It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do.” Nick showed off his look for the Remember This Tour’s first stop in Las Vegas on Friday. He posed on the balcony of his hotel in a shimmering blue and white striped jacket, layered over a sleeveless white t-shirt, which was tucked into ripped jeans with a black leather belt. The look was finished with silver and black necklaces, black metal-tip creepers, and black and white checkered socks. “Almost showtime. Night one,” he captioned the photos. Kevin Jonas also gave a glimpse at his ensemble, sporting a red snakeskin print button-up shirt tucked into black pants with matching shoes. “Night one. Ready for you Vegas!” Kevin, 33, captioned the photo. Joe Jonas opted to tease his pre-concert workout routine instead, posting a shirtless video of himself jumping rope to “Remember This” on the hotel balcony. “SHOW DAY BABYYYYY!” Joe, 32, wrote in the caption.