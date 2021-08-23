Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 92340 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 107700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 23 August 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 107700 Rs. 98724 Rs. 94238 Rs. 80775 per 10 Gram Rs. 92340 Rs. 84644 Rs. 80798 Rs. 69255 per Gram Gold Rs. 9234 Rs. 8464 Rs. 8080 Rs. 6926

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

