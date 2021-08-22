NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi metro bus scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi metro bus contract scandal.

The PML-N head has been asked to appear before the watchdog on August 24. According to NAB sources, the contract of Rawalpindi metro bus was awarded to the brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, in which PPRA rules were violated. The contractor, Mustafa Kamal, has also been summoned by NAB on the same date. It is claimed that the contract was given to Kamal on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif as the then Punjab chief minister.

Reports said the NAB, during scrutiny of the record, found a file of the project in which it was mentioned that the contract should be given to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif.

It is to be noted that the PML-N president was earlier asked to appear before the NAB in the same inquiry, but he did not show up. Now the summons have been sent to Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence through CCPO Lahore to ensure his appearance on August 24 to record his statement in the case.