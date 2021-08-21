Work on nine housing projects underway in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is currently working on nine different housing projects for government employees and general public under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

These projects include 8,500 Kanal NPHP housing schemes in Surizai area in Peshawar, 190 Kanal Mulazai housing scheme Warsak road Peshawar, Jerma Housing Scheme Kohat, Satellite Town, Jalozai Housing Scheme Nowshera, Haveli Housing Scheme, CPEC City, Hangu Model Town and Dangram Housing Scheme Swat.

An official of the Housing department told this agency that currently the 190 Kanal Mulazai housing schemes on Warsak road in the provincial capital have been completed and construction of houses has been started after giving possessions to allottees.

He said the project was completed at a cost of Rs 164.5 million, adding 144 flats were being constructed in Hayatabad phase-V Peshawar for government employees while 96 flats have been completed in Civil Quarters Peshawar phase-II.

Similarly, he said, the government has acquired and allotted 8,500 Kanal of land for NPHP in Surizai area in Peshawar for which the boundary wall and link road would be constructed by the provincial government while the grey structure construction would be made by the federal government.