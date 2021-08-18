Smooth transportation continues at Torkham border

Torkham borderThe district administration Khyber on Tuesday said that Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan is opened for cargo transit and all types of transportation with strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs. Talking to APP, the district administration spokesperson said that transit cargo vehicles are entering Afghanistan without any hindrance as officials on both side of border have taken necessary steps to allow smooth flow of cargo transit entry. He said that around 60 Pakistani nationals have returned from Afghanistan via Torkham border during in last 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mansoor Arshid, District Police Officer Wasim Riaz , Assistant Commissioner Landi Kohat Iftikhar Ahmed and official of Frontier Corps (FC) visited zero point Torkum border to inspect overall situation , transportation of cargo transit and steps taken for the safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan. The security officials deputed at border while giving a briefing to the district administration said that situation was normal at borders and commercial transportation was continuing across both sides of Torkham border.













