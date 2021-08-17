IPH, PHC sign MoU to train health professionals

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will jointly work to impart training on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) to the qualified healthcare service providers and managers of the healthcare establishments of both public and private sectors.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by the Chairman Board of Management IPH Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz and Dean IPH Prof Zarfishan Tahir here on Tuesday. Directors of the PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and Dr Shamaun Masood, teachers and students of the IPH were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zarfishan Tahir said the IPH would prepare modules of the MSDS, and institutionalize the training programme jointly with the PHC, which would surely bring improvement in the healthcare service delivery. She hoped that the MoU would prove to be an important milestone in the long run.