Protection of special persons’ rights responsibility of state: Asad

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the protection of fundamental rights of special persons is the prime responsibility of the state. Addressing an event on Sunday, he said taking care of oppressed segment of the society is one of the top priorities of the government and it has taken an important initiative of Ehsaas Programme. He said the programme is unprecedented and the largest in the history of the country initiated for the welfare of the downtrodden. Qaiser said a special committee of National Assembly has been constituted to ensure provision of basic rights to differently abled person and to provide them a dignified place in society.













