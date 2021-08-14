NESPAK celebrates I-Day with fervour

The NESPAK celebrated the 75th Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, Lahore on Saturday. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country. On this occasion, Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, MD NESPAK expressed one’s love for the country and its importance. He paid homage to Muslims who rendered sacrifices for the creation of a separate homeland. He said that NESPAK acquired a business of more than Rs. 13.3 billion during the last year which is very commendable. He appreciated the hard work and efforts of NESPAK employees. On this occasion, the MD gave away shields to those employees who demonstrated good performance during the year. In the end, MD NESPAK cut a cake along with senior officials to mark the celebration.













