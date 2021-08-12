Imran Khan will complete his term come what may: Sh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term no matter what cards are played by the opposition parties. Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan will not become part of any war as we have already laid down over 70,000 lives in war on terror. Talking about PML-N leadership, the minister said that passport of party supremo Nawaz Sharif was cancelled on February 16 while party President Shehbaz Sharif did not file a request to get his name removed from the exit control list (ECL). He said Afghans would take initiatives for the future of their country and reiterated that Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan was itself a victim as the nation had paid a huge price with 70,000 casualties, in addition to huge economic losses. He said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Israeli spy agency were trying to hamper peace in Pakistan, besides also carrying out media campaign against it. He said that it was high time to jointly counter the conspiracies of hostile forces against the motherland and added opposition parties were not cognizant of regional changes during the upcoming six months. He said that special instructions had been issued to chief secretaries and police officials to ensure foolproof security for the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram across the country. The minister said that effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.













