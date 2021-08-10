‘Prince Charming’ portrays reality vs expectations in its purest form

See Prime, Pakistan’s leading digital platform, showcases its latest endeavours in another riveting short film that hit our screens this Friday.

See Prime has already been famous for their award-winning work in ‘Pehli wali’ and ‘Naam kya Rakha?’ and have now come out with yet another engrossing films. This is a tale very well-told indeed, with the perfect cinematic flair.

It is quite refreshing to see the all-talented Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed sharing a screen to shed light upon a vital topic – Post Marital Depression. Underdiagnosed and untreated, it is a reality we all must understand as individuals of society considering the fact that so many women suffer emotional depravity. Women often feel isolated, unable to engage in social behavior and have difficulty adjusting to the new mundane lifestyle.

The beguiling story of two loveless individuals bound by marriage, Akbar; a man struggling between the dilemma of being the man his wife expected to be and what has become of him. Shehrezad, an ordinary girl like any of us, grew up to a reality of men that was unknown to her expectations. She forms an ideal in her mind, a mimicry imagination of her husband, Akbar. It is what she has always wanted him to be, a man that craves her presence and expresses his unconditional love.

Shehryar Munawar Siddiqui has done an incredible job, giving direction a new style that communicates through music and poetry. It combines a fusion of two art mediums that go hand in hand to express the language of love in its purest form. The choice of name, ‘Prince Charming,’ is an ironic display of unpredictable life.

The short twelve-minute watch has displayed a positive response from the audience as they have applauded it countless times. They have extended their comments towards the screenplay, dialogues, performances, background score, and even the editorial touch.

As a society, there are certain expectations and dreams that we as individuals harbor towards marriage and with their latest short film, See Prime has unmasked the dark reality behind it all. A handsome amount of women in the comment section related to the content on a personal level; they felt more connected and heard by the vision. In addition, various women fight their inner desires every day, carrying on weight and moving forward with the bitter-sweet reality of married life.

Prince Charming has surely left an impression with a thought-provoking message allowing us to ponder over our expectations can differ from the reality.