Social media trolls Meera Ji over hailing Arshad Nadeem’s ‘cricket’ performance

Slip of the tongue caught the attention of many social media users who chose to poke fun at famed actor Meera’s mistake as the actor again trolled on social media for hailing Arshad Nadeem’s cricket performance.

A video of the actor again seems to have erupted in collective laughter when she hailed Arshad Nadeem for his “cricket performance”.

However, a video of Meera hailing Arshad Nadeem for his “cricket performance” was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

However, a video of Meera hailing Arshad Nadeem for his ‘cricket performance’ was posted on Twitter on Sunday

In the video Meera Jee, as she is popularly known, tells the interviewer that he played very good cricket before going to praise his performance, and how proud he made Pakistanis feel. She also said his body language displayed discipline and honesty before asking the government to acknowledge its heroes.

After the comment of Meera, many social media users started to troll the actress.

Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for an Olympic final when he participated in the javelin throw on Saturday. He placed fifth and while he did not win any medal, he is largely seen as winning the hearts of Pakistanis across the world.