France beat Serbia to claim women’s Olympic basketball bronze

SAITAMA:Forward Gabby Williams drilled 17 points with four assists as France swept past Serbia 91-76 to the women’s Olympic basketball bronze medal Saturday. The 2012 runner-ups took a narrow 43-40 lead into half-time off the back of a three-pointer from Marine Fauthoux before pulling clear. They stretched out a double-digit advantage heading into the final quarter and there was no way back for the European champions. Victory was revenge for France, who were beaten 70-63 at the same stage in Rio five years ago to be denied a podium place. Endene Miyem added 16 points for France while Yvonne Anderson hit a game-best 24 points with five assists for the Serbs. Six-time defending champions the United States face hosts Japan for the gold medal on Sunday.













