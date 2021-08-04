Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal until 2024

PARIS: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan has signed a contract extension keeping him at Lotto Soudal until 2024, the Belgian team announced on Tuesday. Ewan, 27, has won a stage on all three Grand Tours and has been with the outfit since 2019 but withdrew on the third stage of July’s Tour de France with a broken collarbone. “I feel very much at home at Lotto Soudal, it is a team I am proud to represent and together we have achieved some wonderful results but I am committed to ensuring this is only the beginning, we have some exciting times ahead,” Ewan said in a Lotto statement.

“I believe we have much improvement within us and I am really looking forward to working with our sprint train of Jasper De Buyst, Roger Kluge, Harry Sweeny and Frederik Frison, as well as those that are soon to join our squad. I think we can achieve great things,” he added. Lotto also announced German Ruediger Selig will join the side from Bora-Hansgrohe next year. “In my opinion, Caleb Ewan is the fastest sprinter in the world,” 32-year-old Selig said. “So, I am really happy that both the team and Caleb believe in me. It is with great pleasure that I will give it my all for Caleb the coming seasons,” he added. Ewan is set to compete in this year’s Vuelta which starts in the northern town of Burgos on August 8.