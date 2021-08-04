US says it has donated 100m vaccine doses

The United States has now donated more than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, the White House said Tuesday.

It said this is more than that donated by all other countries combined and marks “just the beginning” of President Joe Biden’s efforts to ship the live-saving medicine around the world.

The United States has shipped 111,701 doses to 60 countries.

“According to the United Nations, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit,” a White House statement said.

Major recipients of donated vaccine include Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa.