Ushna thinks entertainers aren’t there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach

TV actress Ushna Shah has become one of the few Pakistani celebrities to hit two million followers on Instagram.

Shah follows only 916 on the photo and video sharing app where she has shared 1,001 posts.

The last post shared by the actress read a quote which is attributed to actor and screenwriter Wenworth Miller. It reads “Entertainers are there to entertain. They aren’t there to teach your children the lessons that you haven’t bothered to teach them at home yourself.”

Ushna Shah thinks entertainers arent there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach them

Ushna Shah shared the quote with a caption that read, “apney bachey khud palein” and then added, “How we live our lives off screen is our business.. and if it’s god enough for the children in our family to see, but not good enough for yours, then take away your children’s Instagram or ban them from our pages.”