ICPA’s International Workshops on Baking & Patisserie have the right ingredients for success!

Thinking of turning over a new leaf? Want to cook more at home or maybe fancy up those homemade cakes and desserts?

International Chocolate and Pastry Academy’s 7 days Workshops on Baking & Patisserie can help with that.

The academy will offer a series of pastry and chocolate making and baking classes beginning as early as this week. The program will include intensive training on Oriental Sweets, Modern Desserts, Chocolate Skills Workshop, French pastry and Sugar Art.

The workshops are attracting chefs, professionals and food lovers from across the city to spend a few days in honing their pastry skills under the supervision of European trained foreign chef. These workshops are ideal for anyone interested in working or wanting to work in baking and patisserie, from complete beginners to those wishing to develop their skills and knowledge.

Food enthusiasts can surely build their skills that can then be applied in a number of food industry settings.

Hands on sessions will held in a small-group, socially distanced setting on campus. The classes will be interactive and will also host Q/A sessions on a regular basis so that the understanding of the attendees is mapped.