Mahira to return to television after six years in ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay?’

Drama serial ‘Hum KahanKeSachayThay?’ one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, is based on a novel of the same name written by renowned playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind of IshqZaheNaseeb and PyarKeSadqay fame.

One of the main highlights of the serial is the television return of Mahira Khan after six years and ever since the release of the brilliant teasers of the serial, fans have been eagerly waiting for the drama to go on air. Hum KahanKeSachayThay offers mystery, suspense and strong female characters and is a story of love, hate and complex relationships. The serial revolves around three cousins Mehreen, Mashal and Aswad, played by Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar respectively. Mehreen is a troubled and conflicted child haunted by the past actions of her parents while Mashal is vivacious, carefree and thinks everything revolves around her. Their cousin Aswad is a young and handsome man who is caught between the clash of egos of these two girls. Produced by Nina Kashif and MominaDuraid, the serial also stars Haroon Shahid, Ali Tahir, Huma Nawab, KaifGhaznavi, Khalid Mehmood Malik, Ainy Zaidi, Omair Rana, Laila Wasti, ShamimHilaly, Sidra Parveen, ZainabQayyum, Tehreem, Minahil Naveed and will be aired every Sunday at 8 pm on HUM.