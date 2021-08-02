PFA issues warning to 62 outlets

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets, on Sunday imposed fines on various outlets in city areas for violating the rules of the PFA Act. The Department spokesman informed the journalist that PFA teams during routine checking imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on boom boom hot and spicy restaurants over the presence of rats in the kitchen area while two dairy shops were fined for selling adulterated milk. The teams also imposed a fine on a famed bakery for using chemicals while warning notices were issued to 62 outlets for improving cleanliness. He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the residents.













