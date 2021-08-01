Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video wins hearts of millions of her fans

Famous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has left her millions of fans in awe.

According to details, the actress shared a BTS dance video on her Instagram account which went viral within no span of micro seconds!

The Zindagi Na Mileygi Dobara actress posted the photos and videos with caption, “Photoshoot bts dump.”

In one of the videos, Katrina can be seen dancing her heart out with hairstylist Amit Thakur.

The video clip has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Katrina dropped it on Instagram.

According to the details, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi costarring Akshay Kumar.

In addition, the actress is currently gearing up for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Tiger 3.