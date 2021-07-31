Ayeza Khan recreates moves on Mahira’s song Noori from the movie Superstar

Famous Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, on Saturday, recreated moves on Mahira Khan’s renowned movie’s song from Superstar – Noori.

Taking it to Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress uploaded a video where she could be seen dancing her heart out at Mahira’s song.

According to the details, Ayeza Khan, captioned the post with, ‘Noorani Noor har bala door’.

The dance video won millions of hearts of her fans and brought to her global admirations

In addition to this, the video of her dance went viral within no time.

The original video song was part of film Superstar, released in August 2019.

Moreover, the film also features Alizeh Shah, Bilal Ashraf, Hania Aamir and Osman Khalid Butt.