FFC announces half yearly results

In the meeting of Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) held on Friday, the Board announced financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company achieved net profitably of Rs 9.44 billion translating into an EPS of Rs 7.42 which was 3% higher than the corresponding period of last year. The company also declared second interim dividend of Rs 2.60 per share for the quarter with an aggregate distribution of Rs. 6.10 per share during the first half of the year. FFC attained Sona Urea production of 1,222 thousand tonnes during the period and registered all product sales revenue of Rs 44.02 billion. Other income of company increased due to higher dividend distribution by associated companies whereas the unwinding of GIDC liability of Rs. 1.2 billion had an adverse impact on profitability.













