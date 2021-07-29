Pak, Korean firms to expand EV charging infrastructure

Zi Solar Pvt. Ltd., a leading renewable energy solution provider in Pakistan, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Aeonus Co. Ltd., a Korean global leader in renewable energy.

This partnership will pave the way for the deployment of state-of-the-art Korean-manufactured Electric Vehicles (EV) charging and storage equipment in Pakistan. The two companies will also collaborate in research and development to promote electric charging infrastructure and facilities in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of Korea Trade Investment Cooperation Agency in Karachi. The document was signed by Mr. M. Bilal Zaigham, Director of Business from Zi Solar, Mr. Mohammad Farooq CEO of Zi Solar, Mr. Daniel from Aeonus, and Mr. EunHeo, CEO of Aeonus. Mr. Zaigham Hassan, Director of Zi Solar and Mr. Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Founding Chairman of Zi Solar also joined the occasion virtually from Qatar and United States respectively. The CEOs of Zi Solar and Aeonus also thanked KOTRA and Pakistan Embassy in Seoul for helping both the companies in connecting with each other.

Commenting on the partnership, M Bilal Zaigham, Director, Business Development, Zi Solar, said that electric vehicles are rapidly gaining ground in Pakistan. To make this trend sustainable, there is a need for reliable and efficient charging solutions and equipment. Our partnership with Aeonus Co. Ltd. would prove to be a milestone in enhancing the growth of electric vehicles in Pakistan.

EunHeo, CEO of Aeonus, welcomed the partnership and said, “We are proud to select Zi Solar as our exclusive partner in Pakistan to provide renewable energy solutions in Pakistan. Aeonus is empowering communities to build a safer and better society by providing innovative technology solutions to tackle the effects of global climate change. The Provision of modern electric vehicle charging equipment and solutions based on Korean technology to Pakistan also reflect our commitments.”