Panther Tyres launches biggest and heaviest tyre

Panther Tyres is a leading tyre manufacturing Company of Pakistan known by its Innovative product range in different tyre categories. It is the only company in Pakistan which is producing tyres for Excavators and other Earth Moving Equipment’s/OTR. The Company continued its spree of diversifying its product portfolio. It has successfully manufactured Pakistan’s first Largest & Heaviest Earth Moving / OTR Tyre L5 with a brand name of “SIKANDAR”. The Company recently got listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange and has raised a capital of Rs.2 billion to support its expansion and BMR drive. In this expansion, we have already successfully launched tyres for Excavators and TBB (Truck Bus Bias) used for digging of roads and other related infra-structure. With the help of Government of Pakistan, the smuggling of tyres from different illegal channels have been substantially reduced which has given the opportunity to produce tyres for local manufacturing and establish their products which will serve the country in saving valuable foreign exchange. Furthermore, Panther Tyres is exporting all range of tyres to countries from Europe to Africa and Asia.













