Mehwish reveals why she refused offers from Bollywood

Mehwish Hayat, a beautiful, versatile and talented Pakistani actress was recently spotted in an interview.

Mehwish Hayat, while talking about the opportunities and offers she got from Bollywood, mentioned, “I got many offers from Bollywood. There was a time when Pakistani cinemas were totally shut down, and like every other actor I had a dream to work in films but sometimes the story didn’t hit me and sometimes the character.”

“Honestly speaking Bollywood never fascinated me a lot and I think after the revival of Pakistani cinema, I’ve got a lot of opportunities and recognition here so there’s no need to go to Bollywood in search of work”, added Mehwish Hayat.