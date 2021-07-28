Qureshi lambasts PPP govt over poor performance in Sindh

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that after the 18th Amendment, the Sindh government which was responsible for looking after the health sector had failed badly at doing so.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, he blasted the provincial government for demonstrating negligence and indifference in preventing the incident of harassment of a Hindu in Tharparkar.

“Don’t these norms have any worth in Sindh?” the FM questioned that do principles of democracy only work in Punjab and no other province.

Heavily criticizing the meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib in London, he taunted that he would think twice about inviting somebody to his home who had uttered ‘nonsense’ against his country.

Qureshi said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had given their verdict in the favour of PTI in the elections held on Sunday (July 25).

He reminded media men that he had predicted sometime back that PTI’s popularity would soon expand beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “People of Sindh are not pleased with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government’s performance and they want change, and it was high time we present our viewpoint to the people of the province,” he stressed.

He said people belonging to different ethnic groups of Balochistan were playing their part in the development of the province. “It is our endeavour that we bring disgruntled elements of the province to the mainstream national politics,” Qureshi said.