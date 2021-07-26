Karachi witnesses sharp week-on-week increase in food inflation

The recent rise in prices of petroleum products and inflationary effects of Eidul Azha both impacted prices of essential food items in retail and wholesale markets. A significant increase was witnessed in the prices of primary kitchen items, especially vegetables, chicken, sugar, oil, ghee, and spices during the week past as compared to the preceding week, a survey carried out by Daily Times in Karachi showed.

The survey revealed that sugar prices went up from Rs5,050 per 50kg bag to Rs5,100 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail was being sold at Rs110 to 112 per kg, while eggs are being sold at Rs180 per dozen.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were also increased last week from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg and domestic cylinder of 15kg price jumped from Rs2,400 to Rs2,650.

A sharp increase in transportation costs was observed as rickshaw, taxi, and online transport operators (Careem, Uber) increased their fares, which pushed the prices of daily-use items further up.

The price of chickens witnessed an increase of Rs40 per kg during the week as it was being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs200.

Ghee and cooking oil prices once again saw an upward trend which, just like the past many months. The best quality ghee/cooking oil like Dalda, Soya was being sold at Rs1,725 per five liters. Lower-grade ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable.

Most branded powder milk prices witnessed a sharp increase of Rs90 to 110 per pack in the retail market.

The price of wheat flour was unchanged and in the retail market it was being sold at Rs700 per 10kg bag. Subsidised flour was not available in the open market.

Prices of tetra pack milk also remained unchanged as Milk Pak carton of 27 packs of 250ml was available at Rs1,230. Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs130 per liter and Rs200 per kg respectively.

Prices of the various brands of rice also remained unchanged during the week as good quality rice was available at Rs160 per kg to Rs200 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs100 per kg to Rs140 per kg. Pulses prices also remained unchanged during this week as black gram (Mash) was available at Rs8,600 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality lentil pulse at Rs5,350 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs8,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, masoor at Rs5,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs5,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg and moong at Rs6,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs103.09 per kg, while in the market on average sugar is available at Rs110 to 112 per kg. Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs1,637.56 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs1,725 per 5kg.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,128 per 20kg bag but in the market, it is available at Rs1,400 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs110.89 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs130 per kg.