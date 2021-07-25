Inayatullah Rahimoon passes away at 84

MITHI: Inayatullah Rahimoon, the former two-time MPA from the Chhacchro area of Tharparkar passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. He was 84 years old.

Mr Rahimoon was twice elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly on PS 56 during the general elections in 1993 and then again in 1997 from the Chhachhro area of Tharparkar district. Mr Rahimoon was also one of the chiefs of the Rahimoon community in the desert district and was very popular for hospitality and political activities in the desert district.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message condoled with the former Sindh Minister Dost Mohammad Rahimoon over the sad demise of his uncle. He said that Mr Rahimoon was a great asset to the party and with the death, PPP lost a seasoned politician from Tharparkar. ” His services both for the party and people of Tharparkar can be forgotten:’ he added and expressed his grief over his death.

PPP MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, MPAs including Qasim Siraj Soomro, Arbab Lutufullah, Fakeer Mohammad Bilalani, Haji Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, and PPP leaders including Nandlal Malhi, Arbab Lutufullah, Shushil Malani, and other leaders of PPP and other parties also expressed their grief over the death of Mr Rahimoon, The business activities in Chhachhro town were suspended to mourn his death. His body was brought to his native village in Mehran Wero for burial.