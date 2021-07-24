Custody case of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie altered up by ‘new’ verdict



The custody case of former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been altered up by a new verdict that disqualified previous judge, John Ouderkirk.

The 57 year old actor has lost the right of joint custody which was given to him by the previous judge.

According to details, John Ouderkirk was removed from the case by a three-judge panel, over violations of “his ethical obligations.”

As per sources shared in People about Pitt, he was awarded with his children saying, “Brad believes there is overwhelming evidence that the current situation isn’t good for the kids. This just sets things back for everyone.”

Moreover, the issued sources shared by the spokesperson of Fight Club hunk actor said, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”

“We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children.” the spokesperson stated.